Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 607.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $103.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

