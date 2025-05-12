Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $61.14 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

