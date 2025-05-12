Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,652 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in HP were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in HP by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 16.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in HP by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.45 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

