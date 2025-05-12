Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys Shares of 12,489 VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.85 on Monday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

