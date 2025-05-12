Interval Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,080 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of GFL opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 1.23%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

