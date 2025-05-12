3,417 Shares in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Acquired by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of CNRG stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

