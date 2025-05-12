Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 196,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DMC Global by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $141.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOM

About DMC Global

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.