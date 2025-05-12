Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 6,516 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Calys sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $112,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,769.95. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,447 shares of company stock worth $386,654. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $281.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average of $220.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $288.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

