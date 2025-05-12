Crestline Management LP Purchases New Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 786,700.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Immunome by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome Price Performance

Immunome stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Immunome, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 3,014.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMNM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Philip Tsai bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,879.15. The trade was a 42.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,495. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immunome

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.