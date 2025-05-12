6,519 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,556,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,661,000 after buying an additional 2,304,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $80,457,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,412,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 985,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 364,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $35.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

