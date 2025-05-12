15,200 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,132,000 after purchasing an additional 303,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

