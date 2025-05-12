1,818 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GATX by 19.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX stock opened at $145.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

