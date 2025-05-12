Crestline Management LP Invests $216,000 in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seadrill by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Seadrill by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seadrill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Seadrill Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.48. Seadrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seadrill

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.