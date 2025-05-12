Crestline Management LP Invests $254,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,730,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $35,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $31,634,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.