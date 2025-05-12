13,395 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WULF. Barclays PLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 419.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TeraWulf by 10.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 64,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TeraWulf by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jones Trading started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

