Centiva Capital LP Increases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.28 on Monday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBI

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $834,518.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,040.74. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,941,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,109. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.