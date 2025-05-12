Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Reddit were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $494,861,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 1,537,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

RDDT stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $230.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.23.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

RDDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.35.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $2,628,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,270 shares of company stock worth $95,789,365 over the last ninety days.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

