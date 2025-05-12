Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Edwards Lifesciences stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $73.82 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,703. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

