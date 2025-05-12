Crestline Management LP Sells 1,749 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $79.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

