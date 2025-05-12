Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,725.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,971,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $48.72 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

