Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -58.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.