Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

