Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 218,931 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,931 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Warby Parker worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,322,000 after buying an additional 840,797 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after buying an additional 89,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after buying an additional 842,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.83 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 2.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Warby Parker
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.