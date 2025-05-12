Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 218,931 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,931 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Warby Parker worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,017,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,322,000 after buying an additional 840,797 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after buying an additional 89,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after buying an additional 842,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.83 on Monday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

