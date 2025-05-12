Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.39 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,690,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after buying an additional 252,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in M&T Bank by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,315,000 after buying an additional 244,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.24.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $177.11 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $139.78 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $189.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

