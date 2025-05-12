Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $60.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.92.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.