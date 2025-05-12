Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.50 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UiPath

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.