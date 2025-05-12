Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 31,485 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,485 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mistras Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 124,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mistras Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of MG opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

