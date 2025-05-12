Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,516 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 159,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 139,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 95,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

