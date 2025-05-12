TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,736 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.15% of TrueBlue worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,523,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 441,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 852.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 381,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 341,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TrueBlue news, CEO Taryn R. Owen purchased 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,696.08. This trade represents a 3.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,943.75. This represents a 6.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,235 shares of company stock worth $151,271 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TBI stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $370.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

