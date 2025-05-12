98,739 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

View Our Latest Report on PCVX

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,820.35. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.