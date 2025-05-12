Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $8.47 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,177 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,940.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,566.80. This represents a 21.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,605 shares of company stock worth $3,872,220. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.