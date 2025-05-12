Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stake Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2,874.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Saia worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 24,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,410,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after buying an additional 105,356 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 target price on Saia in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,500. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total value of $350,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $260.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.06. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.