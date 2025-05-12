Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,436 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Evolent Health worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,781,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,444,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after buying an additional 1,171,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 915,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 641,646 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley bought 55,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brendan B. Springstubb bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.50. The trade was a 73.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.15 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

