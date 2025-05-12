uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP lessened its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182,256 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.10% of uniQure worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 494,726 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,245,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 453.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $9,473,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
uniQure Trading Up 4.3%
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10.
Insider Activity at uniQure
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $291,628.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,461.66. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,501.76. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, April 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Read Our Latest Report on uniQure
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.