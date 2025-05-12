J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $791,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

