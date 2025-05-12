Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $6.95 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 454,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

