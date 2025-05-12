Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,591,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $406,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Dayforce Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:DAY opened at $56.76 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

