JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Invests $210,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

