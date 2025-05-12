Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $300.18 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,610 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $300,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.45, for a total value of $575,845.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,458.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,150. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,462 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $560.06 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.50 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

