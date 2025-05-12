Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $250.99 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,971 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.48% of Core & Main worth $250,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This trade represents a 71.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

