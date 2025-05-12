Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $237,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3,673.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,351,286 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 497,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after buying an additional 758,757 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 142,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,743 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

