Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,135,426 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 179.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $227,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after buying an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $124.24 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

