Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stake Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,567,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192,182 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Zai Lab worth $171,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $46,172,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $33,917,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,505,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 984,041 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at $17,032,212.99. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 924 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,593.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,526.17. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock worth $4,685,294 over the last ninety days. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

