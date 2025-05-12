The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $58,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $71.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

