Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,477 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Trex worth $61,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trex by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Trex by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trex by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $57.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.