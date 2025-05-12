Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,012 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Moody’s worth $202,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,763,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,008,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,160.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.87.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $471.15 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,111 shares of company stock worth $520,603. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.