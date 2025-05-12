Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 194,034 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Cimpress worth $218,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Cimpress Stock Up 3.1%

CMPR opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.