Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 540,130 Shares of Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,829,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,130 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF were worth $191,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEMB opened at $50.15 on Monday. Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (JEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking both income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of emerging markets debt. The fund’s fixed-income securities are not constrained by maturity or credit rating.

See Also

