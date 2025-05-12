Value Stocks To Watch Today – May 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, D-Wave Quantum, Affirm, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices considered low relative to their fundamental metrics—such as earnings, cash flow, or book value—implying they are undervalued by the market. They often exhibit lower price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios than the broader market and may offer above-average dividend yields. Investors buy value stocks in anticipation that the market will eventually recognize their intrinsic worth and lift their share prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 65,267,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,585,881. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 30,617,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,951,453. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 141,465,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,524,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,529,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,085. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,848. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.26.

