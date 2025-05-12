Medical Stocks To Follow Today – May 9th

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare and life-sciences sectors. They include pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, and other businesses involved in researching, developing or delivering medical products and services. Investors buy and sell these equities on stock exchanges, with their prices often driven by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and broader healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,340,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,187,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 1.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $378.70 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $750.64. 1,621,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $814.48 and a 200-day moving average of $812.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

